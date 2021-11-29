Police: Man charged with armed robbery after allegedly taking merch from Home Depot

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who police say implied he was armed when he tried to leave Home Depot with stolen merchandise has been charged with armed robbery.

On November 28, 2021, at approximately, 4:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Home Depot on March Avenue for a reported robbery.

Police learned that a store employee had seen a man in the store putting items in his waistband and pockets. The employee confronted the man and told him to give back the merchandise. The man told him he had “a 45,” which the employee believed to mean a gun. The suspect then left the store on a bicycle.

Shortly after, police located the suspect nearby. He was identified as Comeau, 31, of Manchester. Comeau was found to have multiple active arrest warrants out of several different courts. Those charges included failure to appear, willful concealment and endangering the welfare of a child.

In regard to the Home Depot incident, Comeau was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. Comeau was scheduled for arraignment in Manchester Circuit Court on Nov. 29, 2021.