Police: Man asked to show ID for cigarette purchase throws coffee at clerk, then robbed store

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was arrested Tuesday after police say he became upset over having to show his ID to buy cigarettes at a local convenience store, then threw coffee on the clerk before demanding money.

Brandon Ross, 32, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with robbery based on the following police narrative.

At approximately 7:34 a.m. on March 22, officers responded to Bunny’s Convenience store, 947 Elm St., for a reported holdup alarm. Upon arrival, they spoke with the clerk who reported that she had just been robbed. The clerk said a customer became upset when she asked him for identification in order to purchase cigarettes. The man, later identified as Ross, briefly stepped away from the counter but returned a short time later and was again asked for identification. At this time, Ross allegedly threw hot coffee at the clerk.

He then went behind the counter area and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register. After taking all the cash, Ross fled the store.

During the course of the investigation, detectives and officers were able to review video surveillance from the store and video from multiple locations in the area and tracked Ross back to an address on Market Street after the Bunny’s robbery, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.