Police: Man arrested on weapons offense is connected to fatal Lowell Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Men attempting to flirt with a woman and then disrespecting her boyfriend led to the fatal shooting of a city man last month outside the Red Arrow Diner, according to court records.

Giovanne Morris, 31, of 247 Grove St., was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He is not facing a murder charge as the case remains under investigation, including whether he fired in self-defense, according to authorities.

Police were looking for Morris for two weeks when he was arrested last Tuesday in Malden, Mass., after he tried to outrun authorities by jumping from a fifth-floor balcony to an adjacent apartment, authorities said. He was taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Morris allegedly shot and killed Carlos Rodriguez, 42, of 88 Bremer St. about 2 a.m. on Nov. 18.

According to the arrest warrant police obtained charging Morris with the weapons charge, police went to the Red Arrow Diner, 61 Lowell St., at 1:12 a.m. that day for a motor vehicle collision. One of the vehicles, a 2014 black Honda CRV, was operated by Autumn Fall, 23, Morris’ girlfriend.

The other driver is not identified in the court document signed by Detective Timothy Carter. The two drivers engaged in a physical altercation with one another in “an incident of mutual combat,” Carter wrote. The collision scene was cleared.

Less than an hour later, at 2:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the scene again, this time for a reported shooting. Arriving officers saw a man who had collapsed and was bleeding in the parking lot east of the diner. They began administering emergency medical assistance to the wounded man, identified as Rodriguez.

He was taken by ambulance to the Elliott Hospital where he died a few hours later from his wounds.

At the scene, officers spoke with numerous people including Lawrence “Tito” Barbosa who was with Rodriguez when he was shot. Barbosa said Rodriguez had been talking to Fall’s boyfriend.

Barbosa told police Morris felt he had been disrespected during the disagreement, and challenged Rodriguez to a fistfight. Barbosa and another friend walked with Rodriguez and stood to the side. Barbosa said Rodriguez pulled a gun from his waistband and he heard him operate the slide to put a bullet in the chamber.

Rodriguez continued to argue with Morris, making hand gestures while holding the gun. Another friend tried to calm him down when, Barbosa said, he heard gunshots and ran to safety. Barbosa met up with Rodriguez a moment later, saw he had been shot and helped him to the ground while calling 911.

Fall was interviewed by Carter and Detective Andrew Choi at the station with her attorney present. She told them she went out with friends to celebrate her birthday. While out, she ended up in a motor vehicle collision on Lowell Street. She got in a physical altercation with women in the other vehicle, she said.

As that was happening, Morris, her boyfriend of about two to three months, called to check on her. She told him what happened and she said he arrived on Lowell Street soon after.

An argument broke out between Morris and a few other men who were trying to flirt with her, Fall said. After police left, she said one of the men went to his car and pulled a pistol out of the vehicle. He continued to speak in a confrontational manner toward her and Morris.

Fall said she then pulled out her own black, Taurus G3c 9mm semiautomatic pistol from her glove compartment and placed it on her lap. The men confronting Morris, she said, had a strong odor of alcohol coming from them.

She said, eventually she and Morris drove off, circling the block and parking on Concord Street outside the YWCA. While sitting there, she was crying due to the way her night out to celebrate her birthday was ruined. Morris consoled her, took the pistol from her lap and headed back to Lowell Street.

Fall called a friend, who was at the Red Arrow, and learned everyone had calmed down. She drove back to the diner when she heard four to five gunshots. Morris then hopped into her car and they drove off.

She asked him what happened and he apologized saying her birthday should never have been ruined. He put the gun back in her glove box. Fall said the gun, which previously held eight bullets, was empty.

Police recovered a firearm near where Rodriguez was found on the ground. Witnesses identified the gun as belonging to Rodriguez.

Police took Fall’s Glock pistol into evidence.

According to court documents, Morris was convicted in April 2010 in Roxbury (Mass.) District Court of larceny from a person and given probation.

On Aug. 18, 2013 in Dorchester (Mass.) District Court, he was convicted of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a permit and sentenced to 1 1/2 years on the firearm charge, and given probation on the ammunition offense.