Police make arrests connected to McGarvey’s incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police continue to investigate an early New Year’s Day incident outside McGarvey’s where several bouncers assaulted a patron, announcing initial arrests on Saturday in connection with a video of the incident.

One of the bouncers, Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond was charged with second-degree felony assault for his role in the incident, accused of kicking the patron in the head.

Dustin Bourque, 32, also of Raymond, is charged with two counts of simple assault for pushing the patron from behind and allegedly assaulting another man on the sidewalk outside McGarvey’s.

The patron was provided medical treatment on the scene and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Bourque was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on Feb. 10, 2020 in Manchester Circuit Court.

Dyer paid $1,000 bail and will be arraigned on Jan. 16, 2019 in Hillsborough Superior Court North.