Police make arrest following alleged Elm Street assault

On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested 25-year-old Derek King of Manchester in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month.

On November 1, 2022 shortly after 2 AM, Manchester Police officers were flagged down by a man at Elm St and Concord St. The man told the officers that he had been assaulted. He explained that he was walking on Elm St when an unknown male stopped him. During their

interaction, the unidentified male got angry and hit him multiple times with a stick, similar to a collapsible baton. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the area and images were posted on the Manchester Police social media sites. Detectives received numerous tips and through the course of the investigation identified the suspect as King.

King is charged with 2 counts of First Degree Assault, and 1 count attempted First Degree Assault.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.