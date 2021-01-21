Police looking for truck stolen from Raymond, last seen getting off I-293 at Exit 6 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – On January 21, 2021 at approximately 4:25 am, Manchester Police spotted a dark-colored Chevy Silverado on South Willow Street traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to use turn signals.

Dispatch notified officers that the truck was listed as stolen out of Raymond. As police followed the truck, the driver ran a red light at Huse Road and kept going. The officer activated his lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle but the truck sped up, and got onto 293 South. The truck reached speeds of approximately 90 mph and out of concern for public safety the pursuit was called off.

The truck was last seen getting off of exit 6 onto Candia Rd. The driver is described as a white male wearing a beige/tan colored winter hat and a dark-colored, hooded jacket. The truck had Massachusetts commercial plates.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.