Police looking for robber who may have hit 2 convenience stores on Nov. 24

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred hours apart on Friday morning.

On November 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Z&J Market on Bridge Street for an armed robbery. The clerk told police earlier that morning a man approached the counter with food items to pay for and then removed a revolver from his jacket, pointed it at him, and demanded money. The clerk gave him cash and the suspect left on foot.

The man was described as a white male, with glasses, wearing a dark jacket and pants, a dark green scarf over his face, and grey gloves.

Approximately two hours later at 11:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Union Street Market, 621 Union St., for another armed robbery. Employees told police a white male came into the store, grabbed a few items and came up to the counter. He then pulled out what appeared to be a revolver, pointed it at the employees and demanded money. After they gave him cash, he left on foot. The suspect’s description, as well as the firearm, were similar to the first robbery.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave an online tip on Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.