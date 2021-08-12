Police looking for man who robbed downtown Citizens Bank

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking leads on a bank robber who got away from a downtown bank with cash.

On August 12, 2021, at approximately 9:50 AM, Manchester Police responded to 1550 Elm St for a report of a bank robbery at the Citizen’s Bank.

The suspect handed the teller a note and said he had a gun. He left on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’5” to 5’6” tall, 150-170 lbs, gray-and-white hair, buzz cut, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants, gray mask, and sneakers.

If anyone has information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

