Police looking for driver of truck linked to Feb. 4 assault of man in an alley

Friday, February 9, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Friday, February 9, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A dark-colored Dodge Ram truck, partially obscured by lights, was captured in this surveillance image on Feb. 4. Police are seeking more information about the truck and two men who fled the scene. Photo/MPD
A dark-colored Dodge Ram truck, partially obscured by lights, was captured in this surveillance image on Feb. 4. Police are seeking more information about the truck and two men who fled the scene. Photo/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Friday released an image and description of a truck they believe two men used to flee the scene of a Feb. 4 assault in a back alley in which a man was injured.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 940 Elm St. for a report of an injured man who had gotten into a fight. 

When police arrived the victim had left the area and bystanders told officers he had headed south on Elm Street. Police located him a few blocks away. 

The 22-year-old Manchester man (no set address) told police he was lying on a mattress in an alley when two people approached him, threw him from the mattress and assaulted him. During the attack, one of the suspects allegedly swung a box cutter and the victim suffered a cut to his arm. 

The first suspect is described as a thin white male, wearing a black Celtics hat, black shirt and dark pants. The second is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing a red shirt, work pants or shorts, with hairy arms and a Boston accent. 

Based on information gathered at the scene and surveillance images the two men fled in a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with a sander in the bed, possibly a 2500 or 3500 model, with a State Park license plate. 

If you have any information about this incident, contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crimeline online, or by calling 603-624-4040. 

Map of 940 Elm St., Manchester, NH
Locator Map. The assault took place in an alley behind 940 Elm St.

 

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts