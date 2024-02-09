Police looking for driver of truck linked to Feb. 4 assault of man in an alley

MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Friday released an image and description of a truck they believe two men used to flee the scene of a Feb. 4 assault in a back alley in which a man was injured.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 940 Elm St. for a report of an injured man who had gotten into a fight.

When police arrived the victim had left the area and bystanders told officers he had headed south on Elm Street. Police located him a few blocks away.

The 22-year-old Manchester man (no set address) told police he was lying on a mattress in an alley when two people approached him, threw him from the mattress and assaulted him. During the attack, one of the suspects allegedly swung a box cutter and the victim suffered a cut to his arm.

The first suspect is described as a thin white male, wearing a black Celtics hat, black shirt and dark pants. The second is described as a heavy-set white male, wearing a red shirt, work pants or shorts, with hairy arms and a Boston accent.

Based on information gathered at the scene and surveillance images the two men fled in a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with a sander in the bed, possibly a 2500 or 3500 model, with a State Park license plate.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crimeline online, or by calling 603-624-4040.