MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Alnaldo Duran, 38, of Manchester. He is wanted on the charge of felonious sexual assault.

The case dates back to July 30, 2020, and involves a child under the age of 16.

If you have any information regarding Duran’s whereabouts you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.