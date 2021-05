Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of a shooting on Union Street and have issued a “shelter in place” order for the neighborhood.

Just before 8 a.m. police were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Union Street to “assist another agency” followed by a report of a shooting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, police asked that “all residents in the area shelter in place.”

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.