Police issue alert for missing 78-year-old man

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Friday night.

On May 8, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Precourt Park off of South Willow Street in the south end of Manchester for a missing man who had left the area in an unknown direction. Louis Rodrigues, 78, is believed to have possibly been seen walking northerly in the area of 655 South Willow Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a green Addidas baseball hat a black-and-red plaid sweater and black pants.

If anyone sees Mr. Rodriguez please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-792-5420.