Police issue warrant for man wanted in connection with Oct. 12 March Avenue assault

Wednesday, October 13, 2021Manchester NH Police DepartmentPolice & Fire0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Ambulance at the scene of a stabbing on March Ave. on Oct. 12, 2021. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – There is an active arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Dupras, 42, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened Tuesday.

Nicholas Dupras, wanted by Manchester Police.

On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Home Depot at 129 March Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

Through their investigation, police learned that two men got into an argument behind the store. The argument turned physical and a 19-year-old man was stabbed once. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Dupras is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Manchester Police would like the public’s help in locating a 2010 blue Toyota Rav 4 with NH license plate 4972742. Police believe it may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about Dupras’s whereabouts or the vehicle should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.