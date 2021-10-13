Police issue warrant for man wanted in connection with Oct. 12 March Avenue assault

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – There is an active arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Dupras, 42, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened Tuesday.

On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Home Depot at 129 March Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

Through their investigation, police learned that two men got into an argument behind the store. The argument turned physical and a 19-year-old man was stabbed once. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Dupras is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Manchester Police would like the public’s help in locating a 2010 blue Toyota Rav 4 with NH license plate 4972742. Police believe it may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about Dupras’s whereabouts or the vehicle should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.