Update: Man charged with criminal threat after SWAT closes section of Amherst Street

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: On May 3, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 435 Amherst St., for a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman.

The caller had gotten outside but the suspect was still inside the apartment when police arrived. Police tried to make contact with the man identified as Jordan Graham, 31, of Manchester. Graham would not come out. The area was shut down to traffic, tenants of the building were evacuated and the SWAT Team was deployed.

After several hours, police were able to take Graham into custody without further incident.

Graham was charged with Criminal Threatening with a Firearm. He is being held pending arraignment.

Note: Anyone charged with an alleged crime is innocent until due process of the law. The above information provided by Manchester Police based on officers’ narrative of the alleged crime.

Original story below

MANCHESTER, NH — A police investigation has closed a section of Amherst Street.

Just before 8 a.m. police responded to 435 Amherst St. for a report of domestic violence on the second floor, according to the daily arrest log.

They remain on the scene and have closed off Amherst Street between Ashland and Hall Streets.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.