Police investigating suspicious death on Central Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a suspicious death on Central Street.

The investigation is being conducted by the Manchester Police Department in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

At about 11:30 p.m. on July 14 police were dispatched to 286 Central St. for the report of a gunshot. A Nixle alert was issued less than an hour later advising the public to avoid Central Street which was closed between Maple and Beech.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

At this time, it does not appear that this was a random incident and there is no danger to the public. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.