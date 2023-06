Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a “suspicious death” at a residence on Hanover Street.

According to a brief issued by Attorney General John M. Formella officials are processing the scene. Although no address was specified, police were present at 297 Hanover St. Thursday morning.

The residence is located across the street from Surge Resources, formerly the NH Employment Security office.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.