Police investigating shooting incident on West Side

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident from Tuesday evening in which a motorist reported his car was shot at.

On April 6, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a Manchester officer was flagged down by a motorist who said he parked on Bremer Street to go into a local store. A dark-colored car pulled up behind him and the driver began flashing their high beams.

He finished his business at the store and began to drive home. The victim told police that as he was pulling onto Dubuque Street he heard gunshots. He reported that someone inside the dark-colored car was shooting at him from Dubuque East Back. The victim accelerated and ended up finding an officer nearby.

There were multiple holes in the side of the victim’s vehicle, but the driver was not injured.

Officers spoke to witnesses and canvassed the area for video surveillance. The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also give an anonymous tip online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.