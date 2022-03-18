Police investigating late-night gunfire report on Mammoth Road

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for information related to a report of gunfire late Thursday.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Mammoth and Kennard roads for a report of gunshots.

Arriving officers spoke to the caller who said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a black sedan speeding away.

Police located a bullet hole in a parked SUV, and multiple holes in the exterior of a building on Mammoth Rd. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips to the Crimeline can be given anonymously.