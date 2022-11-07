Police investigating fatal crash on Brown Avenue after truck crashes into tree

MANCHESTER, NH – A Merrimack woman died early Monday morning after a truck she was driving on Brown Avenue crashed into a tree.

On Monday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of 2604 Brown Ave. for a report of a single tractor-trailer unit crash.

The tractor-trailer was traveling south on Brown Avenue and left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue, colliding with a tree. The operator, a 62-year-old female from Merrimack, sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries.

The identity of the operator is being withheld at this time until proper next-of-kin notifications have been made. The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and New Hampshire State Police, Troop G.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.