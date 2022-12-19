Police investigating early-morning shooting incident on Central Street

Monday, December 19, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
MANCHESTER, NH – On December 19, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Central  Street for a report of a shooting. 

Police found multiple gunshots in the front of the building and located bullets lodged inside.  There were no reported injuries, and no one at the scene could provide any information. 

Police spoke with someone whose security camera picked up the sound of gunshots shortly before 4 a.m.  

This shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call Manchester  Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

