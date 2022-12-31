Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured.

Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.

The man was bleeding profusely while laying on the ground. Fire and AMR personnel rendered first aid before transporting him to Elliot Hospital.

Police closed off Pine Street as well as Manchester Street and surrounded the area with yellow crime scene tape. Several detectives arrived at the scene and began photographing evidence that appeared to stretch more than a city block.

Detectives placed markers on the ground on Manchester Street between Chestnut and West of Pine Street. More than 40 evidence markers were placed next to blood that could be seen on the ground. Several markers were also placed on the steps of the Winona Club at the corner of Pine and Manchester streets. Detectives documented the scene by taking photographs and using a drone to take aerial photos of the expansive area.

Witnesses say a man was placed in handcuffs near Merrimack and Pine streets and placed in a cruiser and transported from the scene. The same witnesses said several people were injured in the fight, however, fire dispatch logs only indicate one ambulance was brought to the scene.

This is an active investigation and as additional information becomes available from law enforcement we will update this story.