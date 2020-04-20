Police investigating BB-gun spree at Auto Fair, Team Nissan, Henry’s Auto and Home Depot

MANCHESTER, NH — On April 17, 2020, in the early morning hours Manchester Police received multiple calls about people hearing glass break and windows and car lights at various businesses along South Willow Street.

Cars at AutoFair Honda and Team Nissan had been damaged and Henry’s Auto employees found a large window on the building broken. Also, Home Depot employees reported lights in the parking lot being shattered.

The damage appeared to be caused by BB guns. All the incidents took place in the late-night hours of April 16 and early morning hours of April 17.

If you have any information about these crimes you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip online via Manchester Crimeline.