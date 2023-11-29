Police investigating 2 ‘snatch-and-grab’ jewelery store thefts over 3-day span

MANCHESTER, NH – Within the span of three days, two jewelry stores in Manchester were targeted by someone utilizing snatch-and-grab tactics to steal gold chains.

On November 25, 2023, a man entered Day’s Jewelers at 66 March Ave. and requested to view gold chains. As he looked, he suddenly grabbed a chain and ran out of the store. The man was white with short brown hair, facial stubble, and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown leather boots, and a black ball cap with a yellow smiley face on the front.

On November 28, 2023, a man walked into Market Square Jewelers at 814 Elm St., and asked to see gold rope chains and cross pendants. As he viewed these chains, he got ahold of one and left the store. The suspect was a man between 35-39 years old with a similar description to the one who stole from Day’s Jewelers. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, red scarf, black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or black pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about these thefts should call Manchester Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603- 792-5514.