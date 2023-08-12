Police investigating 2 bank robberies in 2 days

MANCHESTER, NH — On Thursday August 12, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., Manchester Police responded to TD Bank North at 300 Franklin St., for a reported robbery.

Police learned that a male covering his face with a construction vest walked into the bank, told the teller he had a gun, and demanded money. He passed the teller bags to fill and then left the bank.

The robber’s face was completely covered. He had a white construction hat on, a yellow vest over his face, a gray baggie outfit, and was riding a bicycle.

A second robbery was reported on Friday August 11, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Manchester Police received a report of a bank robbery at Bangor Savings Bank at 170 Baker St.

In that robbery, a man walked into the bank with a phone to his ear and slid a note to the teller demanding money. He continued to talk on the phone and once he got cash left on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male with a mask, sunglasses, a white baseball cap and a blue shirt.

At this time, it is unknown if the two crimes are connected. Anyone with information about these incidents should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or make an anonymous report via the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.