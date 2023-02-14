Police investigate two separate reports of gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating two reports of gunfire on Monday.

The first incident was in the vicinity of Granite and West streets for a report of “gunshots heard” at about 4:26 p.m. according to the initial entry in the Manchester Police dispatch log.

A short time after the call a “Be On The Lookout” was issued for a silver or gold Mercedes sedan, possibly with Florida plates, that was involved in a shooting in the area of Granite Street and fled the area.

An update to the Manchester Police dispatch log was changed to say “shooting at 436 Granite Street” and took the place of the initial entry.

Several police officers blocked off parts of Granite Street near West Street. Crime scene tape closed off the area and detectives worked placing evidence markers, and taking photographs. At one point detectives appeared to be gathering evidence from under the hood of a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway.

The area was closed off for about one hour while police investigated. No firefighters or EMS were dispatched to the area and it appears the damage was limited to property.

At 7:54 p.m. a shooting incident occurred on Pine Street between Spruce Street and Lake Ave. The Manchester Police call log indicates “shooting at 273 Pine Street.” Witnesses at the scene say that a perimeter is set up, detectives have arrived and it appears officers are searching a park. The area is behind the SNHU arena and near two high-rise apartment buildings.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.