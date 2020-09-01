Police investigate shooting after victim shows up at Elliot with gunshot wound

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating another shooting incident, this time on Auburn St.

On September 1, 2020, at approximately 1:40 a.m. officers responded to the Elliot Hospital for a patient who had arrived with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

A short time later a crime scene was located in the area of Auburn and Union streets.

Police said this does not appear to be a random act and the public is not considered to be in danger. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Manchester Crimeline anonymously.

