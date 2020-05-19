Police investigate second report of gunshots in as many days

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating two reports in two days of gunshots fired in the inner city.

On May 17, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to Old Granite Street for a report of gunshots. It was reported that three dark-colored coupes or small sedans that all had modified exhausts were traveling down Granite Street. According to reports, one of the people in one of the cars was holding a gun, stuck an arm out the window, pointed up and fired off about five gunshots into the air. The witness told police the cars then split up.

There were no reported injuries, but police did find five shell casings on the side of Granite St.

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 272 Grove St. for a report of a gunshot. When officers arrived several residents said they heard a single gunshot outside behind the building. Others said they saw some males run toward Sheridan Emmett Park.

In the second incident, police did not find evidence of gunfire and there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information about either of these incidents you can report anonymously online via the Manchester CrimeLine, by calling 624-4040, or by calling Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.