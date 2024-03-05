Police investigate report of gunfire at Union and Dutton streets, find casing

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester NH police cruiser
Manchester NH Police

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 4, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Manchester Police received a call about gunshots in the area of Concord and Dutton St.  

Arriving officers spoke to witnesses who said they heard what sounded like gunshots in a parking lot to the south of 295 Lowell St, adjacent to Dutton St. Afterward, they saw a male leave the area. Officers did locate a spent shell casing in the parking lot. 

While searching the lot, another call came into dispatch that a juvenile was reporting that someone had shot at them. The juvenile said he had been on Concord Street when it happened and ran to Union Street. The juvenile was uninjured. 

Limited information was available and this case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and report a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Screenshot 2024 03 05 at 1.46.57 PM
Locator map for report of gunfire in the area of Concord and Dutton streets.

 

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts