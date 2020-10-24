Police investigate report of early-morning gunfire outside 3 Kitchen Bar & Grill

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 24, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots outside of 3 Kitchen Bar & Grill. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings on the ground but determined there were no victims.

The incident is still under investigation but preliminary information suggests that the shooting stemmed from an argument outside of the bar. There is no further information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.