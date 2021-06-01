Police investigate report of bullet fired into Amory Street apartment by someone in the upstairs unit

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – An incident on Amory Street Friday that brought police out to the neighborhood after a report of a shot fired remains under investigation.

On May 28, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 408 Amory St. for a report of a gunshot.

The caller had come home and found that someone had shot a round into his apartment from the unit above.

More officers responded and a perimeter was set up around the apartment building. Phone contact was made with a female in the second-floor apartment, but she was uncooperative. She did however allow officers to search her apartment and no one else was located inside.

It is unclear who fired the shot, but it was determined to have been fired earlier in the day before the female returned home.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.