Police investigate multiple reports of gunshots on Amherst Street

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are investigating a report of late-night gunfire on Amherst Street Friday.

At about 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 325 Amherst St. after several calls came in about gunfire. A scene was located in the area and the incident is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)668-8711 and reference MPD Case #20-4021. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.