Man faces slew of charges – including endangering a child – after shooting car, residence on Spruce Street

Friday, March 31, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Bullet holes can be seen in a building on Spruce Street as police detectives survey the scene. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is in custody following a reported assault and shooting incident on Spruce Street on two occasions this week.

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a Spruce  Street address for a report of gunshots heard. 

Kirk/MPD

A woman reported that a man she knew had confronted her outside the building with a firearm and had shot several rounds into her unoccupied vehicle. The woman was not hurt, and the man drove away after the shooting. A young child was asleep inside the apartment, not far from where the shooting occurred.  

Police were able to identify the man as Codarrel Kirk, 21, of Manchester. It was also determined that Kirk had threatened and assaulted the same woman earlier in the week. 

On Thursday afternoon, Manchester Police located Kirk at a Country Club Drive address and took him into custody without incident.

Kirk was charged with criminal threatening, simple assault, first-degree assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. Kirk is scheduled for arraignment March 31 in Hillsborough County Superior  Court-North.

A vehicle hit by bullets was towed from the scene of a shooting Thursday on Spruce Street. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
