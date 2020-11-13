Police investigate another shooting at River Road apartments

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 12, 2020, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Manchester Police received multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area of 196 River Road, Upon arrival, officers located a scene with multiple shell casings and two vehicles with damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Preliminary information indicates that there were no victims reporting injury. The incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Police previously responded to The Residences at Riverside apartments on Oct. 31 for a shooting incident in which one person was shot, one was arrested and another remained at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)-668-8711. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at (603)-624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.