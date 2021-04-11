Police investigate another report of gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police responded Sunday morning to Merrimack Street between Lincoln and Wilson streets for a report of gunfire. This is the third report of an incident involving gunshots fired since April 8.

The report was logged at 8:37 a.m. on the daily police log. When police arrived they found a silver sedan located in front of a multi-family building with two windows that were broken. Police using crime scene tape closed off a portion of the street for a short time.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and also said police were going door to door looking for surveillance cameras that may have captured potential evidence.

The silver sedan has shattered glass on both the front driver and passenger side windows. No ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Two other shootings in the last week remain under investigation. A car was shot at on April 8 in the area of Dubuque Street, and another shooting on Union Street, Also on April 8, left three people injured with gunshot wounds.

Manchester Police did not comment on the specifics of the Merrimack Street incident, and said a news release would likely be issued April 12. Anyone with information can contact police at 603.668.8711, or leave an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.