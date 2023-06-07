Police identify woman whose body was found along I-89, announce arrest of Henniker man

HOPKINTON, NH – New Hampshire State Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 North at approximately 12:13 a.m. on June 5, 2023.

After intensive investigative work, Troopers have identified the individual as Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker.

On June 5, 2023, an autopsy was conducted on Ms. Maiorano. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that the cause of Ms. Maiorano’s death is blunt impact head injuries, and the manner of death is inconclusive pending investigation.

On the evening of June 6, 2023, Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, of Henniker, was arrested for conduct after an accident (felony), breach of bail, and stalking.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Hanley are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public.

New Hampshire State Police would like to extend their appreciation to the media, members of the public, and partner agencies and organizations that assisted with making the identification possible.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.