Police identify Walmart shoplifting subjects

Manchester Police want to thank the public for all of the tips they provided in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents at Walmart located at 725 Gold Street.

The suspects have been identified, and there are now active warrants for 37 y/o Samantha Lavoie of Concord and 26 y/o Breanna Fields of Franklin.

The incidents took place between February 15, 2021 and March 9, 2021. Surveillance video showed Lavoie and Fields on every occasion. The is a large gray purse in the baby seat portion of the shopping cart and one of the suspects can be seen putting Nintendo Switch video games in it. The two would then go to the register and pay for the items in their cart. In all, approximately $3000 worth of video games were stolen.