Police identify victims in Saturday’s double-fatal Bedford crash

BEDFORD, NH – The identities of the victims in a crash that killed two people Saturday have been released.

Kevin R. Hall, 36, of Manchester, was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger was Heather M. Martel, 31, of Manchester.

According to a Bedford police press release issued late Saturday, the crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.at South River Road near Commerce Park North.

Upon arrival, first responders located three injured individuals and a damaged car and motorcycle.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The operator of the car was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bedford Police Department and the Bedford Police Department Technical Reconstruction Team.