Police identify suspect in Oct. 24 shooting that left 3 injured

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Justin Salinas, 18, of Manchester in connection with a shooting that took place on October 24, 2020. Salinas is wanted on charges of first-degree assault.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, Manchester Police responded to the Dollar Deluxe at 334 Union St. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they located two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Shortly after, a third victim showed up at the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

The shootings did not appear to be random.

Salinas is described by police as a white male, approximately 5-foot-3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information in regards to Salinas’ whereabouts you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous and leave a tip online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040. Any information that leads to a conviction will be rewarded.