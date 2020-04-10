Police ID victim in Thursday’s fatal crash; no new info from Sunday’s pedestrian fatality

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have identified the victim in the April 9 fatal accident at South Beech and Gold streets as Dolores Lees, 34, of Manchester, following notification of next of kin.
Details of that accident remain under investigation.
