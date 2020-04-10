Police ID victim in Thursday’s fatal crash; no new info from Sunday’s pedestrian fatality

Friday, April 10, 2020 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police responded to a fatal accident on South Beech Street early Thursday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have identified the victim in the April 9 fatal accident at South Beech and Gold streets as Dolores Lees, 34, of Manchester, following notification of next of kin.

Details of that accident remain under investigation.

Police also report that the Traffic Division continues to investigate the death of Joseph Riley, 28, a pedestrian, who was killed in the April 5 Bridge Street Bridge accident. Currently there are no charges pending in that accident.