Police have little to go on following Lowell Street shoot-out

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 8, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Lowell Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area of the Red Arrow Diner. Witnesses told officers that they were leaving the diner and saw a group of males yelling. The males reportedly displayed handguns and began shooting at each other. The males then ran away.

Witnesses were only able to give vague descriptions of two of the males. Both were described as Black with dreadlocks, one wore a white T-shirt and jeans, the other was wearing a red polo shirt.

No one appeared to have been injured, however numerous shell casings were located in the diner’s parking lot and surrounding area. Several vehicles were also damaged during the incident. There was also damage located at Buba Noodel restaurant at 36 Lowell Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or make an anonymous report online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.