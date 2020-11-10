Police find man accused of Lake Street market robbery hiding on Spruce Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 10, 2020, Manchester Police responded to the Lake Ave Food Mart at 425 Lake Ave., for a report of an armed robbery.

An employee told police that around 7:35 a.m., a man wearing a white hoodie entered the store and displayed a handgun in his waistband. He then demanded cash and took off on foot.

Soon after this was reported, an officer spotted a male meeting the description of the suspect. He was attempting to conceal himself in a driveway on Spruce Street. The man was identified as Victor Alvarado Vega, 29, of Manchester. He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.

Alvarado Vega’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. A Hillsborough Superior Court – North court date is yet to be determined.