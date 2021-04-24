Police find ‘human remains’ near rail trail off Candia Road

MANCHESTER, NH – Authorities on Friday discovered human remains near the entrance to the rail trail.

On April 23, 2021, Manchester Police were contacted by Auburn Police in regards to finding what appeared to be human remains near the Rockingham Recreational rail trail off of Candia Road.

Manchester Police responded and found that the remains were about a thousand feet in from the Proctor Road gate. The area was secured and detectives responded.

The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner is now on the scene. Positive identification of the person has not yet been made, police said.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.