Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals searching Union Street address where Adam and Kayla Montgomery lived

CONCORD, NH – Police investigators could be seen at 644 Union Street in Manchester Tuesday, as part of the continued investigation of the disappearance of then 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. The property is a focus of the investigation as it is a location where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived, authorities announced.

A brief statement was released Tuesday morning jointly by Attorney General John M. Formella, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg, United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard, and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division asking the public to stay off the property and respect the current residents.

The search for Harmony continues and law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have any information please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.