Man wanted for gun threat arrested in Derry after SWAT search of Beech Street residence

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 31, 2019, at approximately 9 a.m. Manchester Police received a call from a woman reporting that a man she knew had threatened her with a gun.

Through their investigation police learned that the suspect may be at 182 Beech St. The area of Beech and Hayward streets was shut down. The SWAT Team was deployed and a perimeter was set up.

As a precautionary measure, police evacuated the 1st and 2nd floors of the multi-unit apartment building. Police had reason to believe the suspect may be in the 3rd floor apartment. However, officers were eventually able to make contact with the suspect via phone and learned he was in Derry. Derry Police were able to locate him and take him into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time as police continue to investigate. He will be charged with domestic iolence related offenses and more information will be released at that time.