Police department seeks new recruits for Jan. 23 ‘expedited hiring event’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is holding an expedited hiring event on Jan. 23 in an effort to hire more officers to fill the ranks at the future police academy.

The Manchester Police Department, which has a long history of providing the local community with top-notch services, consists of 271 highly skilled and trained officers. The Manchester Police Department is also one of the most technologically advanced police departments in the region due to the usage of a sophisticated gunshot detection system, an online reporting program, and other sophisticated tech. Members also have the opportunity to work closely with federal partners such as the DEA, FBI, ATF, and the US Marshals.

Police department special units include: Patrol

K-9 Unit

Detective Unit

Special Victims Unit

Special Investigations Unit

Street Crime Unit

Anti-Crime Unit

SWAT

Training Unit

Sexual Offender Compliance Unit

Community Policing

Traffic Unit

Motor Unit

Mounted Unit

Drone Unit

The first step is to fill out an online application and take the online written exam. Those who pass the exam will be invited to the three-part Jan. 23 event which will include: