Police Department recognized nationally for efforts in reducing gun violence

Monday, June 10, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Chief Allen Aldenberg/file photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department has been recognized as one of three law enforcement agencies from across the country for efforts in reducing gun violence.

Last week, Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg attended the 3rd Annual Chiefs of Police Executive Forum on Crime Guns hosted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Washington,  D.C. Aldenberg was presented with the Crime Gun Intelligence (CGI) Recognition Award for the department’s work and efforts relative to reducing gun crimes in our community. 

The American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA) that the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman  allocated to the agency provided a unique opportunity for police to make strategic decisions and  implement public safety initiatives.  

Over the past several years, patrol officers, detectives, and crime analysts have been working  diligently to develop a comprehensive CGI strategy that is focused on three key elements. One is  the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, known as NIBIN. The NIBIN program  allows for the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to help solve or prevent violent  crimes. They are also using the web-based application eTrace to trace the purchase and/or history  of weapons used in violent crimes, and finally DNA is utilized. 

“From the numerous crime gun firearms seizures by our patrol officers and the Anti-Crime Unit, to the tenacious investigations conducted by detectives, this work is making a difference,” says Aldenberg. “The Manchester Police Department remains steadfast in the fight against gun violence and we will continue to work toward making our city a safer place.” 

 

Phone
