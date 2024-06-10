Police Department recognized nationally for efforts in reducing gun violence

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department has been recognized as one of three law enforcement agencies from across the country for efforts in reducing gun violence.

Last week, Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg attended the 3rd Annual Chiefs of Police Executive Forum on Crime Guns hosted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Washington, D.C. Aldenberg was presented with the Crime Gun Intelligence (CGI) Recognition Award for the department’s work and efforts relative to reducing gun crimes in our community.

The American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA) that the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman allocated to the agency provided a unique opportunity for police to make strategic decisions and implement public safety initiatives.

Over the past several years, patrol officers, detectives, and crime analysts have been working diligently to develop a comprehensive CGI strategy that is focused on three key elements. One is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, known as NIBIN. The NIBIN program allows for the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to help solve or prevent violent crimes. They are also using the web-based application eTrace to trace the purchase and/or history of weapons used in violent crimes, and finally DNA is utilized.

“From the numerous crime gun firearms seizures by our patrol officers and the Anti-Crime Unit, to the tenacious investigations conducted by detectives, this work is making a difference,” says Aldenberg. “The Manchester Police Department remains steadfast in the fight against gun violence and we will continue to work toward making our city a safer place.”