Police continue to seek leads on whereabouts of Weare man missing since September

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man from Weare who has been missing since September, and who was last seen in Manchester.

Manuel Soares, 37, was reported missing to Weare Police who later learned that Soares was in Manchester on Sept. 28, 2020, seen leaving Elliot Hospital. He was alone at that time and heading toward Tarrytown Road.

Weare Police have received multiple tips about Soares whereabouts in the Manchester area, but to date his location is unknown.

Soares has a medical condition and does not have his prescribed medication.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Manuel Soares, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the ManchesterCrimeLine.