Police conduct ‘suspicious death’ investigation following death of boy, 7, hospitalized last week with multiple injuries

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that an investigation is ongoing into the suspicious death of a minor from Manchester, New Hampshire.

On January 17, 2023, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in Manchester, for a report of a minor in distress. The minor, 7-year-old Jaevion Riley, was ultimately transported to a hospital in Massachusetts for treatment, where he died on January 24, 2023.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy on the child. The final autopsy results are not expected for several months, pending additional studies.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation. The Attorney General’s Office continues to work in close collaboration with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and the Manchester Police Department.

Murtadah Mohammad, the father of the child, has been arrested and charged with various offenses arising from alleged abuse of his son. Those charges are being prosecuted by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.

The charges against Mr. Mohammad are accusations, and Mr. Mohammad is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.