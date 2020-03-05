Police conduct ‘routine’ K9 search of two city high schools

PRESS RELEASE/MANCHESTER, NH — On March 5, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police Department’s Juvenile Division and the K9 Unit teamed up to conduct administrative searches at two city high schools. These searches occur periodically throughout the school year in an effort to check for illegal drugs and weapons.

They visited both West High School and Memorial High School and completed their searches around 11:30 a.m. Random classrooms are chosen and K9 teams do the searches with minimal impact to daily school business. Anything that is located is handled between the school and police, whether it is criminal or administrative.

The MPD and the Manchester School District have a good working relationship. Through our School Resource Officers, we are able to provide a unified message to the students that the safety and wellbeing of the student body and staff is paramount.

A request to police for more information regarding whether either search resulted in further investigation was made. We’ll update this story if more information becomes available.