Police collect shell casings after report of gunshots on Concord Street

Saturday, November 7, 2020 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Police collected shell casings after a report of gunshots Friday. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 7, 2020, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots in the area of Nutfield Lane and Concord Street. Upon arrival, officers located a scene with multiple shell casings but determined there were no victims reporting injury.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute in the area. This does not appear to be a random act and the police department does not believe that the public is in danger. The incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)-668-8711. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

